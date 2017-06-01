McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -Tech. Sgt. Rusty Rutherford, a crew chief with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, keeps in contact with the crew aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker as they prepare to fly a mission. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:11
|Photo ID:
|3087964
|VIRIN:
|170106-Z-DS155-011
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.98 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Crew Chief In Snow [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
