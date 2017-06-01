(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crew Chief In Snow [Image 1 of 4]

    Crew Chief In Snow

    MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -Tech. Sgt. Rusty Rutherford, a crew chief with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, keeps in contact with the crew aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker as they prepare to fly a mission. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Chief In Snow [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Crew Chief In Snow
    KC-135 In The Snow
    Snow Crew Chief
    Snow Day Maintenance

    engine
    storm
    snow
    blizzard
    jet
    maintenance

