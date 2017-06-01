McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -It was a snowy morning on the flight line of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, where the 134th Air Refueling Wing ensures the Air Force’s aircrafts are able to fly as long as they need to. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:11 Photo ID: 3087962 VIRIN: 170106-Z-DS155-010 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 11.8 MB Location: MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 In The Snow [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.