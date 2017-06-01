(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-135 In The Snow [Image 2 of 4]

    KC-135 In The Snow

    MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    McGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -It was a snowy morning on the flight line of McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, where the 134th Air Refueling Wing ensures the Air Force’s aircrafts are able to fly as long as they need to. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:11
    Photo ID: 3087962
    VIRIN: 170106-Z-DS155-010
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON ANGB, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135 In The Snow [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Crew Chief In Snow
    KC-135 In The Snow
    Snow Crew Chief
    Snow Day Maintenance

    engine
    storm
    snow
    blizzard
    jet
    maintenance

