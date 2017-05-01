(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing

    Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Marisa Novobilski 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Dr. Mark Benedict, a senior materials engineer and America Makes Chief Technology Adviser at the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate discusses the potential for additive manufacturing of aircraft components in metal. The complex geometry of the rocket nozzle benefits from the use of additive manufacturing due to its complex, specialized design.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 13:04
    Photo ID: 3087624
    VIRIN: 170105-F-ZS991-001
    Resolution: 2512x3264
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing [Image 1 of 3], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT