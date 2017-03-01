WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio— Dr. Dan Berrigan points to an embedded antenna on an MQ-9 aircraft part made possible through functional applications of additive manufacturing. Flexible circuits, embedded antennas and sensors are just a few of the potential manufacturing capabilities his team is exploring using additive technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 13:03
|Photo ID:
|3087622
|VIRIN:
|170103-F-ZS991-001
|Resolution:
|3880x2672
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Hometown:
|VOORHEES, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing [Image 1 of 3], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
