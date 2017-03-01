(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing [Image 3 of 3]

    Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Photo by Marisa Novobilski 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio— Dr. Dan Berrigan points to an embedded antenna on an MQ-9 aircraft part made possible through functional applications of additive manufacturing. Flexible circuits, embedded antennas and sensors are just a few of the potential manufacturing capabilities his team is exploring using additive technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing [Image 1 of 3], by Marisa Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

