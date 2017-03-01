Embracing opportunity: additive technology for manufacturing

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio— Dr. Dan Berrigan points to an embedded antenna on an MQ-9 aircraft part made possible through functional applications of additive manufacturing. Flexible circuits, embedded antennas and sensors are just a few of the potential manufacturing capabilities his team is exploring using additive technology. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marisa Alia-Novobilski/released)

