    Tanks arrive in Germany to begin armor rotations [Image 3 of 5]

    Tanks arrive in Germany to begin armor rotations

    GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Photo by Sue Ulibarri 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Bremerhaven, Germany -- Military vehicles from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, roll off the ship ARC Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany, Jan. 6 2017, marking the beginning of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob A. McDonald)

    21st TSC
    USAREUR

