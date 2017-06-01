Bremerhaven, Germany -- Military vehicles from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, roll off the ship ARC Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany, Jan. 6 2017, marking the beginning of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. The vehicles and equipment, totaling more than 2,700 pieces, will be shipped to Poland for certification before deploying across Europe for use in training with partner nations. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob A. McDonald)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:39 Photo ID: 3087309 VIRIN: 170106-A-CW128-005 Resolution: 2048x1362 Size: 320.06 KB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tanks arrive in Germany to begin armor rotations [Image 1 of 5], by Sue Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.