BREMERHAVEN, Germany – An Army M1078 LMTV light utility tactical vehicle is off loaded from a cargo ship, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine month deployment training alongside multinational partners. This marks the beginning of a continuous presence of an armored brigade combat team in central and eastern Europe to contribute to and strengthen NATO deterrence and defense efforts. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 09:29 Photo ID: 3087083 VIRIN: 170106-A-SK411-038 Resolution: 4169x2139 Size: 4.3 MB Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th ID conducts seaport operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.