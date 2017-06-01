(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th ID conducts seaport operations [Image 1 of 4]

    4th ID conducts seaport operations

    BREMERHAVEN, GERMANY

    01.06.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    BREMERHAVEN, Germany – An Army M1078 LMTV light utility tactical vehicle is off loaded from a cargo ship, Jan. 6, at Bremerhaven Seaport in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, out of Fort Carson, Colorado, are receiving their ABCT equipment before onward movement to Poland for their nine month deployment training alongside multinational partners. This marks the beginning of a continuous presence of an armored brigade combat team in central and eastern Europe to contribute to and strengthen NATO deterrence and defense efforts. (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 09:29
    Photo ID: 3087085
    VIRIN: 170106-A-SK411-225
    Resolution: 3150x2585
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: BREMERHAVEN, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ID conducts seaport operations [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th ID conducts seaport operations
    4th ID conducts seaport operations
    4th ID conducts seaport operations
    4th ID conducts seaport operations

    TAGS

    Army training
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    4th ID
    multinational training

