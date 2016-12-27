SPMAGTF CO visits Marines in Iraq

Col. Bill Vivian, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command commanding officer, speaks with Marines from Company K, 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, at the Baghdad Embassy in Iraq, Dec. 27, 2016. Vivian expressed to the Marines the importance of their mission and the contribution they make to the SPMAGTF-CR-CC’s mission. SPMAGTF Marines enable Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve with security forces, strikes, and advise and assist teams, all of which support the Iraqis in their efforts to defeat ISIL.

