    SPMAGTF CO visits Marines in Iraq [Image 3 of 4]

    SPMAGTF CO visits Marines in Iraq

    IRAQ

    12.24.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle McNan 

    5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command, enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner while forward deployed to Northern Iraq, Dec. 24, 2016. SPMAGTF Marines enable Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve with security forces, strikes, and advise and assist teams, all of which support the Iraqis in their efforts to defeat ISIL.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 07:09
    Photo ID: 3087037
    VIRIN: 161224-M-FX760-012
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 574.47 KB
    Location: IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF CO visits Marines in Iraq [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Kyle McNan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    advise and assist
    3rd Battalion
    USCENTCOM
    7th Marines
    CJTF
    SPMAGTFCRCC
    Operation Inherent Resolve

