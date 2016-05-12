Joint team conducts C-IED training in Chad

U.S. and Chadian soldiers and airmen share personal experiences to enhance a counter-improvised explosive device training event at DIRGENIE Battalion Headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad, Dec. 5-14, 2016. Soldiers from the 723rd Ordnance Company (EOD) in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conducted the train-the-trainer engagement as part of the broader series of U.S. Army Africa-led C-IED training with multiple partner nations across the African continent with the intent of increasing C-IED capacity and capability on the African continent.

