Spc. Patrick McCutcheon observes a Chadian soldier demonstrate the proper use of handheld detectors during counter-improvised explosive device training at DIRGENIE Battalion Headquarters in N’Djamena, Chad, Dec. 5-14, 2016. Soldiers from the 723rd Ordnance Company (EOD) in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, conducted the train-the-trainer engagement as part of the broader series of U.S. Army Africa-led C-IED training with multiple partner nations across the African continent with the intent of increasing C-IED capacity and capability on the African continent.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 06:07
|Photo ID:
|3087019
|VIRIN:
|161205-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|706x397
|Size:
|111.08 KB
|Location:
|N'DJAMENA, TD
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint team conducts C-IED training in Chad [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Joint team conducts C-IED training in Chad
LEAVE A COMMENT