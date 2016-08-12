U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Carter, center, flight chief adversary intelligence for 527th Space Aggressor Squadron out of Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, discuss what an adversary would look like on a screen and how to mitigate it during the Mission Command Validation Exercise at the Mission Training Complex Dec. 8. The training taught the Soldiers how to mitigate affects when they’re in a denied environment. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:37 Photo ID: 3086411 VIRIN: 161208-A-MK470-692 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 5.96 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Ange Desinor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.