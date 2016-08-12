(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills [Image 1 of 3]

    3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Carter, center, flight chief adversary intelligence for 527th Space Aggressor Squadron out of Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, discuss what an adversary would look like on a screen and how to mitigate it during the Mission Command Validation Exercise at the Mission Training Complex Dec. 8. The training taught the Soldiers how to mitigate affects when they’re in a denied environment. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017
    Photo ID: 3086411
    VIRIN: 161208-A-MK470-692
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, 3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Ange Desinor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th ID
    3rd ABCT
    IronStrong

