3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Carter, center, flight chief adversary intelligence for 527th Space Aggressor Squadron out of Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, shows Spc. Josh Towlin and Spc. Marcus Colon, both infantrymen for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, how to hone in on their own signal and recognize intentional interference during the Mission Command Validation Exercise at the Mission Training Complex Dec. 8. The training taught the Soldiers how to mitigate affects when they’re in a denied environment. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Public Affairs)

