    3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills [Image 3 of 3]

    3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Carter, center, flight chief adversary intelligence for 527th Space Aggressor Squadron out of Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, shows Spc. Josh Towlin and Spc. Marcus Colon, both infantrymen for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, how to hone in on their own signal and recognize intentional interference during the Mission Command Validation Exercise at the Mission Training Complex Dec. 8. The training taught the Soldiers how to mitigate affects when they’re in a denied environment. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:37
    Photo ID: 3086407
    VIRIN: 161208-A-MK470-505
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT Soldiers hone signal skills [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Ange Desinor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th ID
    3rd ABCT
    IronStrong

