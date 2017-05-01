Senior Music Leaders

SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 5, 2017) - Col. Jim Keene, Commander of the U.S. Army Field Band, mentors the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band drum major Aaryanna Nijjar about conducting and leading a big music ensemble. Members of the band are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017.



(U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

