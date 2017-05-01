(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. 1st Class Sturniolo Gives Master Class [Image 2 of 2]

    Sgt. 1st Class Sturniolo Gives Master Class

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 5, 2017) - Sgt. 1st Class Todd Sturniolo, U.S. Army Field Band, plays trombone with Thousand Oaks High School senior Kenton Luck during his master class session with the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band. Members of the band are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017

    (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    Senior Music Leaders
    Sgt. 1st Class Sturniolo Gives Master Class

    Army Band
    U.S. Army All-American Marching Band
    Music
    Army Field Band
    trombone
    All-American Bowl
    Military Music
    USAAAMB
    Bowl Week

    • LEAVE A COMMENT