Sgt. 1st Class Sturniolo Gives Master Class

SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 5, 2017) - Sgt. 1st Class Todd Sturniolo, U.S. Army Field Band, plays trombone with Thousand Oaks High School senior Kenton Luck during his master class session with the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band. Members of the band are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017



(U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

