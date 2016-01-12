Children from the Child Development Center sing Christmas carols for the annual tree lighting ceremony at the parade field on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 1, 2016. The event also featured a visit from Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards/Released)
|12.01.2016
|01.05.2017 15:47
|3086305
|161201-F-KW102-0048
|6236x4162
|2.42 MB
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Tree lighting [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
