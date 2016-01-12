(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tree lighting [Image 1 of 4]

    Tree lighting

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Edwards 

    17th Training Wing

    Children from the Child Development Center sing Christmas carols for the annual tree lighting ceremony at the parade field on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 1, 2016. The event also featured a visit from Santa Claus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47
    Photo ID: 3086305
    VIRIN: 161201-F-KW102-0048
    Resolution: 6236x4162
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tree lighting [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    San Angelo
    GAFB
    Air Force
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow
    17TRW

