    Tree lighting [Image 3 of 4]

    Tree lighting

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Edwards 

    17th Training Wing

    Jingle All the Way 5k participants begin running at the Taylor Chapel on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Dec. 1, 2016. The run brought our 385 people and was the kick-off to the annual tree lighting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Edwards/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 15:47
    VIRIN: 161201-F-KW102-0011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tree lighting [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Joshua Edwards, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

