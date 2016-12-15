Cottonbalers test improved range with CALFX

Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division send and receive operational information after clearing an objective during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFX) at Fort Stewart, Ga., December 15, 2016. The CALFX brought together infantrymen, engineers, artillerymen and air support assets to certify the Bravo 13 range complex. Bravo 13 is a newly configured light infantry range designed for company live fire exercises at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)

Date Taken: 12.15.2016
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US