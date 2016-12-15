(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cottonbalers test improved range with CALFX

    Cottonbalers test improved range with CALFX

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division send and receive operational information after clearing an objective during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFX) at Fort Stewart, Ga., December 15, 2016. The CALFX brought together infantrymen, engineers, artillerymen and air support assets to certify the Bravo 13 range complex. Bravo 13 is a newly configured light infantry range designed for company live fire exercises at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017
    Photo ID: 3086158
    VIRIN: 161215-A-GJ796-0689
    Resolution: 4516x3011
    Size: 7.27 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cottonbalers test improved range with CALFX [Image 1 of 12], by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    infantry
    CALFX
    Cottonalers
    combined arms live-fire excercise

