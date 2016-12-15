2IBCT certifies improved training area through CALFX

Photo By Spc. Wyatt Davis | Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Wyatt Davis | Infantrymen with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division send and receive operational information after clearing an objective during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFX) at Fort Stewart, Ga., December 15, 2016. The CALFX brought together infantrymen, engineers, artillerymen and air support assets to certify the Bravo 13 range complex. Bravo 13 is a newly configured light infantry range designed for company live fire exercises at Fort Stewart. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – After months of planning, clearing, building and training, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division certified a new training area, Bravo 13, for use at Fort Stewart, Ga., December 15.



“Today is really the culmination of a division-led initiative to build a company combined arms live-fire range on Fort Stewart,” said Maj. Mark Moretti, operations officer for 2nd IBCT.



“The idea was that any company, light infantry company in particular, whether it is from Fort Stewart or any of the other posts, could come here and use this range to include a multitude of assets from indirect fire to attack aviation,” Moretti added. “This range will support all of that.”



To build the range, 2nd IBCT utilized engineers from their 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion to clear trees and any possible unexploded ordinances that were left since the area was previously used as a buffer zone of the artillery impact area. After clearing, they built the objectives, two bunker complexes and obstacles for units to clear.



Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd IBCT tested the range through their company combined arms live-fire exercise with indirect fire assistance from artillery units of 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery and air fire and surveillance support from airmen of nearby Hunter Army Airfield, Ga.



“Today, Berserker Company from 3-7th Infantry is actually executing their live-fire iteration on this range to certify that it is available, open for use and what assets can be supported,” Moretti said. “I am thrilled that they are going to get out there, have some fun, blow stuff up, get to shoot their guns, and I think they’re going to enjoy it.”



As one of the squad leaders who traversed the notional battlefield of Bravo 13, Sgt. Lucio Nawal of Bravo Co. led his two teams in an attack against Objective Platinum.



“Overall I think the training was excellent,” Nawal said. “We have a lot of new guys and this gave us a good idea of what they’re capable of.”



Some of the tasks Soldiers completed were knocking out a bunker, breaching a wired obstacle, maneuvering through that bunker and coordinating with two other platoons to make sure sectors of fire were covered across the company.



Nawal said training in a new area also offered his squad challenges they did not foresee, such as walking through knee-deep water prior to reaching their objective.



“Any company that comes out here is going to get some type of good training out of it and learn something new about themselves while they’re here,” Nawal added.



In addition to an unfamiliar training area, the construct of Bravo 13 will allow Soldiers to maneuver closer to their fire support elements. This is a unique feature for Fort Stewart and will lead to more realistic training, which is usually better training, according to Moretti.