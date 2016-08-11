(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission

    UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Roger Suro (right), 340th Flying Training Group commander, hands over a pre-flight checklist to Chris Bahe, 12th Flying Training Wing T-38C Talon II crew chief, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Nov. 8, 2016. Bahe has been a crew chief at JBSA-Randolph since 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 10:02
    Photo ID: 3085773
    VIRIN: 161108-F-XF990-0130
    Resolution: 5341x3565
    Size: 752.93 KB
    Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission
    Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission

    TAGS

    All U.S. Bases

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT