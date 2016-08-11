Chris Bahe, 12th Flying Training Wing T-38C Talon II crew chief, prepares to do a pre-flight walk-around inspection of a T-38C before a pilot is cleared for flight at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Nov. 8, 2016. Bahe has been a crew chief at JBSA-Randolph since 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 10:02
|Photo ID:
|3085770
|VIRIN:
|161108-F-XF990-0001
|Resolution:
|5211x3479
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission
LEAVE A COMMENT