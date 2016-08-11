Chris Bahe, 12th Flying Training Wing T-38C Talon II crew chief, prepares to do a pre-flight walk-around inspection of a T-38C before a pilot is cleared for flight at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Nov. 8, 2016. Bahe has been a crew chief at JBSA-Randolph since 2007. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Ely/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 10:02 Photo ID: 3085770 VIRIN: 161108-F-XF990-0001 Resolution: 5211x3479 Size: 1.45 MB Location: UNIVERSAL CITY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Navy Blue Angels crew chief brings knowledge, excellence to 435th FTS mission [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Lauren Ely, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.