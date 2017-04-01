Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours

Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 Hercules debrief NCO-in-charge, rests while doing single-leg presses to strengthen his amputated leg Jan. 4, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. After a sports injury in 2010, Caswell underwent a year of surgeries, two years of painful limb-recovery therapy, followed by physical therapy. In October 2014, his limb still hadn’t healed and began to worsen. Caswell elected to amputate the injured leg. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

