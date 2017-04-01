(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours [Image 1 of 3]

    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 Hercules debrief NCO-in-charge, rests while doing single-leg presses to strengthen his amputated leg Jan. 4, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. After a sports injury in 2010, Caswell underwent a year of surgeries, two years of painful limb-recovery therapy, followed by physical therapy. In October 2014, his limb still hadn’t healed and began to worsen. Caswell elected to amputate the injured leg. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 08:45
    Photo ID: 3085722
    VIRIN: 171204-F-TY749-064
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 17.75 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours
    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours
    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours

    TAGS

    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    AFCENT
    U.S. AIr Forces Central
    Afghanistan
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    455 Air Expeditionary Wing
    455 AEW
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT