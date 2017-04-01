Deployed wounded warrior completes back-to-back tours

Tech. Sgt. Jason Caswell, 455th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron C-130 Hercules debrief NCO-in-charge, prepares to lift weights Jan. 4, 2016 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Caswell is a wounded warrior deployed on his second back-to-back tour, his first time downrange since losing a leg to a sports injury. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

