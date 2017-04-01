(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama [Image 1 of 5]

    Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Eboni Everson-Myart 

    Army Photo

    President Barack Obama addresses the audience during an Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., Jan. 4, 2016. The Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford were the hosts of the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eboni Everson-Myart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 01:14
    Photo ID: 3085561
    VIRIN: 170104-A-WP504-302
    Resolution: 4467x2973
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama [Image 1 of 5], by Eboni Everson-Myart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

