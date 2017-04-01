(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    The Kelly Family endured many setbacks in life, from drug and alcohol abuse, to living in a homeless shelter and a freak accident causing them to lose Hilliard Kelly II. Despite the misfortune, the family is doing well now and Kelly II's legacy lives on as both of his children now serve in the U.S. military. (Courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor endures many ups and downs in life [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Orlando
    FL
    Sailor
    Washington
    D.C.
    U.S. Navy

