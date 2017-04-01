Sailor endures many ups and downs in life

The Kelly Family endured many setbacks in life, from drug and alcohol abuse, to living in a homeless shelter and a freak accident causing them to lose Hilliard Kelly II. Despite the misfortune, the family is doing well now and Kelly II's legacy lives on as both of his children now serve in the U.S. military. (Courtesy photo)

