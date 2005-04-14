(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life [Image 2 of 5]

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2005

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    Petty Officer 1st Class Hilliard Kelly III, Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps Personnel Service Manager, not only carriers his father's name, but he credits his father for his military service. The family went through many hurdles, even losing one of the members, but they have are doing well now. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2005
    Date Posted: 01.04.2017 14:16
    Photo ID: 3085095
    VIRIN: 170104-F-ZZ999-104
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 101.93 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: WINTER PARK, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor endures many ups and downs in life [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life
    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life
    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life
    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life
    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor endures many ups and downs in life

    TAGS

    Orlando
    FL
    Sailor
    Washington
    D.C.
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT