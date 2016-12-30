(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Electronic Attack Squadron 130 returns to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island following deployment [Image 2 of 9]

    Electronic Attack Squadron 130 returns to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island following deployment

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hetherington 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    161230-N-DC740-097 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Dec. 30, 2016) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Bryan Rude, Electronic Attack Squadron 130, poses with his family after returning home from deployment at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Electronic Attack Squadron 130 conducted electronic warfare operations in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility while embarked on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Hetherington/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electronic Attack Squadron 130 returns to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island following deployment [Image 1 of 9], by PO2 John Hetherington, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Homecoming
    EA-18G
    Growler
    Navy Region Northwest
    Zappers
    VAQ-130
    Reunions
    NASWI
    John Hetherington
    NPASE NW

