Electronic Attack Squadron 130 returns to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island following deployment

161230-N-DC740-048 OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Dec. 30, 2016) Lt. David Ritchy, Electronic Attack Squadron 130, talks to his fiancée after returning home from deployment at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. Electronic Attack Squadron 130 conducted electronic warfare operations in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility while embarked on USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Hetherington/Released)

