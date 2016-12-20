(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Pete 5/6 Club drops off toys at local children's hospital [Image 3 of 4]

    Team Pete 5/6 Club drops off toys at local children's hospital

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany DeNault 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Tech. Sgt. Thomas Echelmeyer, 5/6 Club president from Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., drops off toys at the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Hospital Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. This year the 5/6 Club was able to collect approximately $3000 worth of toys from members of Team Pete and the U.S. Air Force Academy. The toys are used for holiday gifts and for use throughout the year while patients receive treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany DeNault)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Pete 5/6 Club drops off toys at local children's hospital [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Tiffany DeNault, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Peterson AFB
    21st Space Wing
    5/6 Club

