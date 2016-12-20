Team Pete 5/6 Club drops off toys at local children's hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Airmen from the 5/6 Club, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., drop off toys at the Pediatric Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Hospital Colorado, Dec. 19, 2016, in Colorado Springs, Colo. This year the 5/6 Club was able to collect approximately $3000 worth of toys from members of Team Pete and the U.S. Air Force Academy. The toys are used for holiday gifts and for use throughout the year while patients receive treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany DeNault)

