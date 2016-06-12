(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for a Toy Drive

    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for a Toy Drive

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2016

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    104th Fighter Wing

    Denise Raby, Wife of Barnes Air National Guard Base Fire Chief, hears about a devastating fire at Joint Base Cape Cod and quickly jumps into action asking for community donations for a toy drive in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Raby had the help of her sons throughout the drive.(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2016
    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for Toy Drive
    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for a Toy Drive
    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for Christmas Toy Drive

    Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for Christmas Toy Drive

    Toy Drive
    Holidays
    Air Guard
    Family
    Joint Base Cape Cod
    Massachusetts Air Natioanal Guard
    Christmas Toy Drive

