Denise Raby, Wife of Barnes Air National Guard Base Fire Chief, hears about a devastating fire at Joint Base Cape Code and quickly jumps into action asking for community donations for a toy drive in Chicopee, Massachusetts. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3082790
|VIRIN:
|161206-Z-UF872-007
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.21 MB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Guard Family Jumps Into Action for Christmas Toy Drive [Image 1 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
