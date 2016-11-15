(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JAPAN

    11.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman (AW) Ismael Simentales, from Austin, Texas, left, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman (AW) Brandon Randall, from Naples, Florida, center, observe Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class (AW) Samantha McLaughlin, from Old Town, Maine, using a pneumatic grinder to remove paint and corrosion from a divisional-door track in the hanger bay of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The hanger bay doors are used to isolate fires and control damage casualties in case of an emergency. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erwin Jacob Villavicencio Miciano/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.01.2017 07:31
    VIRIN: 170101-N-VI515-023
    Location: USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), JP
    Hometown: AUSTIN, TX, US
    Hometown: NAPLES, FL, US
    Hometown: OLD TOWN, ME, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170101-N-VI515-023 [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

