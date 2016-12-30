Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 19:34 Photo ID: 3082459 VIRIN: 161231-M-RB239-006 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 992.73 KB Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl John-Paul Imbody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.