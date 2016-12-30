Sergeant Major Anthony Page, sergeant major for 6th Marine Corps district, stands at attention with other Marines as the Shelby County Pipes and Dreams plays the Marine Corps Hymn before the Autozone Liberty Bowl Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2016 19:34
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
This work, 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl John-Paul Imbody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
