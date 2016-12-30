(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 6 of 6]

    2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Sergeant Major Anthony Page, sergeant major for 6th Marine Corps district, stands at attention with other Marines as the Shelby County Pipes and Dreams plays the Marine Corps Hymn before the Autozone Liberty Bowl Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl John-Paul Imbody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    college football
    Texas Christian University
    Marines
    2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl
    Georgia University

