2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl

Sergeant Major Anthony Page, sergeant major for 6th Marine Corps district, stands at attention with other Marines as the Shelby County Pipes and Dreams plays the Marine Corps Hymn before the Autozone Liberty Bowl Dec. 30, 2016. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody)

Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US