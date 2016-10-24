(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    War weary [Image 8 of 16]

    War weary

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2016

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing’s enroute support team aircraft (ESTA) and 190th Fighter Squadron pilots and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft return home from a six month deployment to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho Oct. 24, 2016. The Airmen were deployed to Incirlik Air Base in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 17:33
    Photo ID: 3082040
    VIRIN: 161024-Z-IM874-0940
    Resolution: 4671x2627
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War weary [Image 1 of 16], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    Military
    Air Force
    Airman
    National Guard
    Idaho Air National Guard

