Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing’s enroute support team aircraft (ESTA) and 190th Fighter Squadron pilots and A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft return home from a six month deployment to Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho Oct. 24, 2016. The Airmen were deployed to Incirlik Air Base in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2016 17:33
|Photo ID:
|3082030
|VIRIN:
|161024-Z-IM874-0932
|Resolution:
|4710x2649
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, War weary [Image 1 of 16], by MSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT