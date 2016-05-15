(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Members of the 131st Bomb Wing salute their new commander, Col. Ken “Willie B” Eaves, at the 131st Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., May 15, 2016. Eaves is now responsible for the Air National Guard’s only B-2 unit, which provides nearly 1,100 combat-ready Citizen-Airmen for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 16:30
    Photo ID: 3080736
    VIRIN: 160515-Z-CI242-071
    Resolution: 552x394
    Size: 37.93 KB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Brittany Cannon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command
    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command
    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT