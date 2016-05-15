Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command

Members of the 131st Bomb Wing salute their new commander, Col. Ken “Willie B” Eaves, at the 131st Bomb Wing change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., May 15, 2016. Eaves is now responsible for the Air National Guard’s only B-2 unit, which provides nearly 1,100 combat-ready Citizen-Airmen for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Cannon)

