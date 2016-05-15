Col. Ken “Willie B” Eaves accepts the 131st Bomb Wing guidon from Maj. Gen. Gregory Champagne, Air National Guard assistant to the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, during the change of command ceremony at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., May 15, 2016. Eaves is now responsible for the Air National Guard’s only B-2 unit, which provides nearly 1,100 combat-ready Citizen-Airmen for both state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Halley Burgess)
|05.15.2016
|12.29.2016 16:30
|3080717
|160515-Z-WB313-042
|1050x750
|668.76 KB
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Colonel Eaves takes 131st reins at Wing Change of Command [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Halley Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
