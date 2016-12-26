(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delta Company Log Drills [Image 2 of 5]

    Delta Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Leite 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits from Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run in place during a log drill exercise at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27. Recruits had to run to their gear after completing every log workout. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.26.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:33
    Photo ID: 3080325
    VIRIN: 161226-M-FB653-144
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Log Drills [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Log Drills
    Delta Company Log Drills
    Delta Company Log Drills
    Delta Company Log Drills
    Delta Company Log Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    delta
    MCRD
    MakingMarines
    Recruittraining
    drillinstructor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT