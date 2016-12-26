Recruits from Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, run in place during a log drill exercise at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27. Recruits had to run to their gear after completing every log workout. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2016 Date Posted: 12.29.2016 13:33 Photo ID: 3080325 VIRIN: 161226-M-FB653-144 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.44 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Log Drills [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.