Recruits from Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, work together to carry a log during a log drill exercise at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27. Recruits had to communicate and work as a team to get the log from one location to another. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Delta Company is scheduled to graduate March 3.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3080324
|VIRIN:
|161226-M-FB653-119
|Resolution:
|5369x3298
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company Log Drills [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Anthony Leite, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
