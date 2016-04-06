(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment [Image 1 of 3]

    CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2016

    Photo by Spc. Blake Essex 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard leads Soldiers from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) being inducted as non-commissioned officers through reciting the NCO Creed during the 310th ESC NCO Induction Ceremony, June 4, 2016. The induction ceremony, held at the SPC Luke P. Frist Army Reserve Center, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, is an important part of the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to non-commissioned officer.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Blake Essex, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    310th ESC
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Command Sgt. Maj Levi G. Maynard

