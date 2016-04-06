CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment

Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard leads Soldiers from the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) being inducted as non-commissioned officers through reciting the NCO Creed during the 310th ESC NCO Induction Ceremony, June 4, 2016. The induction ceremony, held at the SPC Luke P. Frist Army Reserve Center, at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, is an important part of the advancement of Soldiers from junior enlisted to non-commissioned officer.

