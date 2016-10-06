CSM Maynard leaves the 310th ESC for new assignment

Army Reserve Col. William J. McLaen, the chief of staff for the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) (center left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Levi G. Maynard, the senior enlisted advisor for the 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) (center right), represented the 310th ESC while receiving the Distinguished Unit of the Regiment award at the United States Army Quartermaster School Regimental Honors Ceremony, an annual event that honors distinguished members and units of the Quartermaster Corps for their achievements and service in the Army Sustainment community at Fort Lee, Va., 10 June, 2016.

