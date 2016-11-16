CIFC breaks down boundries

At the Combined Air and Space Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the Coalition Intelligence Fusion Cell, a multinational team of intelligence specialists, works side-by-side to provide intelligence to commanders for the fight to degrade and ultimately defeat Da’esh. The cell employs a multinational team of intelligence personnel, analysts and targeteers to provide effective information to international leaders to promote interoperability across Coalition nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

