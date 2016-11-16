At the Combined Air and Space Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the Coalition Intelligence Fusion Cell, a multinational team of intelligence specialists, works side-by-side to provide intelligence to commanders for the fight to degrade and ultimately defeat Da’esh. The cell employs a multinational team of intelligence personnel, analysts and targeteers to provide effective information to international leaders to promote interoperability across Coalition nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 03:49
|Photo ID:
|3079727
|VIRIN:
|161116-F-FE339-030
|Resolution:
|1859x1229
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIFC breaks down boundries [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coalition intel cell breaks down boundries
LEAVE A COMMENT