    CIFC breaks down boundries [Image 1 of 2]

    CIFC breaks down boundries

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    11.16.2016

    Photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    At the Combined Air and Space Operations Center at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, the Coalition Intelligence Fusion Cell, a multinational team of intelligence specialists, works side-by-side to provide intelligence to commanders for the fight to degrade and ultimately defeat Da’esh. The cell employs a multinational team of intelligence personnel, analysts and targeteers to provide effective information to international leaders to promote interoperability across Coalition nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 03:49
    Photo ID: 3079727
    VIRIN: 161116-F-FE339-030
    Resolution: 1859x1229
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CIFC breaks down boundries [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CIFC breaks down boundries
    CIFC breaks down boundries

    Coalition intel cell breaks down boundries

    TAGS

    Qatar
    joint
    coalition
    intel
    AFCENT
    ISR
    intelligence
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Air Forces Central Command
    AUAB

