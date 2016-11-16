A U.S. Coalition Intelligence Fusion Cell member reviews a map at the Combined Air and Space Operations Center Nov. 16, 2016, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The CIFC is a diverse multinational team that plans, coordinates, develops and disseminates timely, relevant and accurate information among international partners and divisions within the CAOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 03:49
|Photo ID:
|3079726
|VIRIN:
|161116-F-FE339-007
|Resolution:
|2046x1292
|Size:
|781.76 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIFC breaks down boundries [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coalition intel cell breaks down boundries
LEAVE A COMMENT