CIFC breaks down boundries

A U.S. Coalition Intelligence Fusion Cell member reviews a map at the Combined Air and Space Operations Center Nov. 16, 2016, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The CIFC is a diverse multinational team that plans, coordinates, develops and disseminates timely, relevant and accurate information among international partners and divisions within the CAOC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

