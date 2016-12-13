U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore, 18th Wing command chief, signs Senior Airman Below-The-Zone paperwork Dec. 13, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Ditore makes Airmen his top priority as Kadena’s newest senior enlisted leader; building relationships and making differences in lives has been a goal of Ditore’s since his first day in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2016 01:50
|Photo ID:
|3079723
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-DD647-1017
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|8.75 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore
LEAVE A COMMENT