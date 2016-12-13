(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore [Image 1 of 2]

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Lynette Rolen 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore, 18th Wing command chief, signs Senior Airman Below-The-Zone paperwork Dec. 13, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Ditore makes Airmen his top priority as Kadena’s newest senior enlisted leader; building relationships and making differences in lives has been a goal of Ditore’s since his first day in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 01:50
    Photo ID: 3079723
    VIRIN: 161213-F-DD647-1017
    Resolution: 5120x3407
    Size: 8.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

