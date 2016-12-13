18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore, 18th Wing command chief, signs Senior Airman Below-The-Zone paperwork Dec. 13, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Ditore makes Airmen his top priority as Kadena’s newest senior enlisted leader; building relationships and making differences in lives has been a goal of Ditore’s since his first day in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)

