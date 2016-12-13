U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Ditore, 18th Wing command chief, reviews paperwork Dec. 13, 2016, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Chief master sergeants comprise one percent of the Air Force enlisted structure. Among these top leaders, even fewer achieve the position of command chief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lynette M. Rolen/Released)
18th Wing welcomes Command Chief Ditore
