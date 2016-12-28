Marines from the 6th Marine Corps District pose for a group photo at the Players and Coaches Luncheon at the Hilton Memphis Hotel December 28, 2016. The luncheon is one of many events that happen during the week that lead up to the Auto Zone Liberty Bowl game. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody/Released)

Date Taken: 12.28.2016
Location: MEMPHIS, TN, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Players and Coach Luncheon for 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl, by Cpl John-Paul Imbody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.