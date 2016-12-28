(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Players and Coaches Luncheon for 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 2 of 2]

    Players and Coaches Luncheon for 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2016

    Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Marines from the 6th Marine Corps District gather at their table for the beginning of the Players and Coaches Luncheon at the Hilton Memphis Hotel December 28, 2016. The luncheon is one of many events that happen during the week that lead up to the Autozone Liberty Bowl game. (Photo by Cpl. John-Paul Imbody/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Players and Coaches Luncheon for 2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl [Image 1 of 2], by Cpl John-Paul Imbody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    college football
    Texas Christian University
    Marines
    2016 Autozone Liberty Bowl
    Georgia University
    players and coaches luncheon

